‘Fir Aayega Modi’: BJP Sounds Poll Bugle, Releases New Campaign Song Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: As just a few months are left for Lok Sabha Elections 2024, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday sounded its poll bugle for the general elections and released a new campaign song titled ‘Fir Aayega Modi‘ (Modi will be back). The song which was released just days before the grand inauguration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, claims that with wisdom given by Lord Ram, people will vote for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to come back to power in the Centre again in 2024.

Posting the video of the song on X (formerly Twitter), the BJP wrote in Hindi, “There will be drum roll, on the ground of work! Ram ji will give wisdom, and Modi will come again. Modi is not an individual, he is the respect of the country. He represents the hopes of 140 crore people. Modi will back, Modi will back.”

Each lyrics of the song describes various big decisions taken by PM Modi-led government including the construction of the Ram Temple, the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, the ‘surgical strike’ on Pakistan and the road network built across the country.

Through the song, the BJP also targets the Opposition’s Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, commonly known by its backronym I.N.D.I.A bloc.

With this election campaign song, the BJP asserted that PM Modi is the mascot, and the party is the culture, with the Prime Minister’s persona dominating the campaign.

It should be noted that the BJP fought various recently concluded state elections under PM Modi’s face, and won with absolute majority.

