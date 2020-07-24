Saharanpur: The Saharanpur Police have registered an FIR under various sections of lockdown violation and Epidemic Diseases Act against Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad, national president Vinay Ratan and 500 others. Also Read - Pune Containment Zones List: 87 Areas Identified as Hotspots | Tough Measures to be Imposed in Market Places

The FIR comes following a public gathering at a residential colony on the Delhi Road under the Sadar Bazar police station to commemorate the foundation day of the "Bhim Army Bharat Ekta mission" on Tuesday.

Saharanpur Superintendent of Police (city), Vineet Bhatnagar, said: "There was a function for the inauguration of a party office two days ago. We were in touch with the party office bearers and had warned them in advance that holding functions and inviting a large number of people will be a violation of the lockdown norms. A day before the function, we even held talks with the party leaders, served them notice, but they continued with their scheduled programme."

According to sources, a large number of people were present at the function on Tuesday which was attended by Chandra Shekhar and other senior office bearers of the Bhim Army.

Heavy police force and a PAC platoon were deployed at the spot.

The SP (city) said, “Lockdown rules were flouted. Videography of the entire function has been done. Some people have been identified and the remaining will be traced, based on their vehicle registration numbers. An FIR against 22-25 named and 500 unnamed people has been registered.”