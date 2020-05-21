New Delhi: A Bharatiya Janata Party supporter on Thursday filed an FIR against Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi in Karnataka over some tweets of the party allegedly ‘spreading rumours’ to ‘mislead’ people about the PM-CARES Fund. Also Read - 'Disgusting Politics...by BJP, Congress,' Mayawati's Attack Over Migrants' Crisis

According to the complainant, identified as advocate KV Praveen, from Sagar in Shivamogga district of Karnataka, the Congress had put out a series of "baseless", "false" and "misleading" allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the central government on May 11. The petitioner said that the tweets on the Congress' official Twitter handle falsely claimed that the donations received in Prime Minister's central fund, PM-CARES, was being used for personal interests rather than for the welfare of the citizens amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Congress Twitter handle has tweeted ill about PM CARES fund on May 11 for which an FIR has been lodged against the Congress president Sonia Gandhi as it had hurt the sentiments of the people of India and damaged the name of the PM," he said in his complaint.

Identifying Sonia Gandhi as the official handler of the party’s social media account, Praveen lodged an FIR under Sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the IPC (Indian Penal Code).

Responding to the allegations, Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar wrote to state BJP chief BS Yediyurappa, demanding a withdrawal of the FIR.

Shivakumar said that the complaint was driven by “political motive” and urged the BJP in state to suspend the petitioner for “misusing process of law”.

A BJP activist has filed a complaint against Smt.Sonia Gandhi with a political motive based on false information. Have written to CM @BSYBJP demanding withdrawal of the FIR I also urge him to register a FIR against the police officer for misusing process of law & to suspend him pic.twitter.com/oWpqyFVI4Y — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) May 21, 2020

An investigation in this regard is currently underway.