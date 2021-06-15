New Delhi: An FIR was registered against Rajasthan independent MLA Ramila Khadiya on Monday for allegedly slapping a head constable on duty who was questioning a man in an inebriated state in Banswara district. Also Read - Viral Video: Alert Woman Constable Saves Passenger From Getting Crushed Under Moving Train | Watch

According to the complaint lodged by head constable Mahendra Nath, he had stopped a man on a bike, who was in an inebriated condition. The constable was on his night duty at the time. However, on being questioned about his movement, the man started abusing the police personnel and dialled MLA Ramil Khadiya.

The MLA reached the spot and instead of taking action against the youth, she also started abusing the head constable and slapped him.

“At a naka, police stopped a youth who was in an inebriated condition. He abused me, grabbed me by my collar & called up the MLA. She reached the spot & started abusing me. While we were talking, the MLA slapped me,” Head Constable Mahendra told news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, MLA Khadiya completely denied the allegations. “The allegations are totally false. He harasses people and demands money in the name of enforcing restrictions,” she said.

Taking cognizance of the matter, Gulab C. Kataria, LoP in Rajasthan Assembly said “It’s his (constable) duty to enquire passersby & that’s why he stopped Ramila’s acquaintance, who later misbehaved. But her behaviour with him is unacceptable. Nobody has the right to manhandle anyone. This will demotivate police personnel.”

Additional SP Kailash Singh said a case was registered against the MLA and a few others.