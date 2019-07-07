New Delhi: Amidst the internal tension in the Congress following Rahul Gandhi’s resignation, the party on Sunday lodged an FIR against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy over his cocaine remark on the Congress supremo.

Congress General Secretary PL Punia told news agency ANI, “We have lodged an FIR against Subramanian Swamy at Kotwali Nagar Barabanki over his remark, ‘Congress President Rahul Gandhi consumes cocaine.’ We have demanded strict action against Subramanian.”

The FIR was lodged in Patthalgaon police station following a written complaint against the BJP Rajya Sabha MP by Jashpur district Congress president Pawan Agrawal in Chhattisgarh.

The complaint read, “Swamy himself knows that his statement was false and intentional to insult Rahul Gandhiji. Swamy knows that his statement can encourage enmity between political parties and provoke people. Such a statement can disturb peace among people.”

The case has been registered under Section 504 (intentional insult with an intent to provoke breach of peace), 505(2) (intent to incite any class or community of a person) and 511 (attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The complaint was filed two days after Swamy who is known to criticize the Gandhi scion had alleged to ANI, “The person Harsimrat Kaur (Badal) is thinking of is Rahul Gandhi. Certainly, Rahul will fail the dope test as he takes cocaine.”

Badal had earlier said that the people who termed 70 per cent Punjabis as ‘nashedis‘ (drug addicts) should undergo a dope test.

Chhattisgarh Congress spokesperson Shailesh Nitin Trivedi remarked on Swamy’s comment saying, “Swamy’s statement is unacceptable and highly condemnable. It has disrespected Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party in the state and all over the country. He has no moral and legal right to make such a false statement.”

The comments followed after Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh ordered a mandatory dope test for all government employees. Singh had already issued a strict warning against drug smugglers as a result of increased debates on drug addiction in Punjab.

With inputs from agencies