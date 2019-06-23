New Delhi: An FIR was lodged against Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for his tweet on International Yoga Day. The complaint was filed by advocate Atal Bihari Dubey under Section 505(2) of the Indian Penal Code calling Gandhi’s act a “public mischief” with an intention to disrespect the army.

The complaint alleged that he was trying to malign the image of the Indian Army as well as International Yoga Day.

Rahul Gandhi on June 21 tweeted a picture wherein few dogs from the Army Dog Unit are performing a yoga exercise with the army soldiers and captioned it as “New India”.

The complainant said that the tweet triggers the sentiments of people around the world and especially ruptures the public tranquillity and disrespects the army.

Rahul Gandhi’s tweet had received a lot of backlashes for allegedly mocking the Indian Army, its elite dog unit as well as yoga. The tweet was a sarcastic hit at Narendra Modi’s popular slogans with the same title.

Reacting to his tweet, the Bharatiya Janata Party MP Tejasvi Surya posted on Twitter saying, “Ok he still hasn’t learnt his lessons. In one go, he has insulted our Arm, brave Jawan, the incredible dog unit, Yoga tradition & our country.”

Ok. He still hasn’t learnt his lessons. In one go, he has insulted our Army, brave Jawans, the incredible dog unit, Yoga tradition & our country. I feel really sad for all the young Congress workers (if there are any left) that they have to deal with this man as their leader. https://t.co/c4Vjanw6Wk — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) June 21, 2019

Union Minister Amit Shah also lashed out at the Congress president saying that Congress “stands for negativity” as it supports “medieval practice of Triple Talaq” while mocking Indian forces and yoga tradition.

Congress stands for negativity. Today, their negativity was seen in their clear support to the medieval practice of Triple Talaq. Now, they mock Yoga Day and insult our forces (yet again!) Hoping the spirit of positivity will prevail. It can help overcome toughest challenges. https://t.co/sC00yrBcpA — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 21, 2019

Meanwhile, the Congress’ remains uncertain with its president desperate to step down from his position. The Congress party is in a state of emergency and is on a lookout for its ‘interim president’ in case Rahul Gandhi immediately steps down.