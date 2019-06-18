Lucknow: A 24-year-old woman’s body was found hanging at her Badaun residence hours after an FIR had been registered against three persons for allegedly gangraping her, said reports on Tuesday. (Also read: Rape Survivor’s Father Declared Outcast For Failing to Throw Community Feast to ‘Purify’ Daughter)

A day earlier, Badaun Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ashok Kumar Tripathi had suspended the station house officer of the police station concerned for refusing to register the victim’s FIR when she had approached him on Saturday. The alleged gangrape had happened last month.

Later, the FIR was registered on the directions of Bareilly zone ADG, said a daily.

The woman, whose husband is a daily wage labourer in Delhi, had been staying with her parents for a few months.

On Sunday, her body was found hanging from a hook in her parents’ home. The autopsy revealed death due to hanging. Her suicide note mentioned the crime and a request that the culprits be punished.

Sources told a leading daily that three persons, all relatives of the deceased, had been charged with rape just a couple of hours before her death was reported. The FIR said that on May 15, when the woman had gone to a nearby market, she met the three accused. They claimed that her husband was unwell and that they were going to Delhi to visit him so she decided to accompany them.

“She said the accused took her to Secunderabad city in Telangana and kept her in a room where they raped her. Around a week later, the accused were taking her to Delhi when she managed to call her parents from a co-passenger’s cellphone. Then her father reached Delhi railway station along with some others. Upon spotting the group at the station, the accused fled, she alleged in her complaint.

However, her FIR was registered only on the intervention of ADG Avinash Chandra. ASP (Badaun) Jitendra Kumar Srivastava said a probe was on.