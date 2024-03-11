Home

News

FIR Filed By Delhi Police In Borewell Death Case, Probe Underway

FIR Filed By Delhi Police In Borewell Death Case, Probe Underway

Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar was instructed by Water Minister Atishi to block all borewells in the city within 48 hours, launch a prompt investigation into the event, and take strong and exemplary action.

Visual Of Rescue Operation (Photo:ANI)

New Delhi: An FIR was filed by the Delhi Police after a man died after falling into a borewell at a Delhi Jal Board (DJB) sewage treatment plant in the Keshopur area of the city. A Delhi Police offical told ANI that a case was filed at the Vikaspuri police station under IPC Section 304(A), and additional investigation is currently under progress.

BJP leader Virendraa Sachdeva, earlier on Sunday slammed the Arvind Kejriwal-led administration in the nation’s capital over the incident, accusing them of “carelessness.”

Virendra Sachdeva Slams Delhi’s Govt

As per the reports of ANI, Virendra Sachdeva said that such tragedies are the result of this government’s negligent approach. If the facility had been properly maintained, the individual who perished today after falling into a borewell would have been spared. But in the last nine years, Kejriwal has only embezzled public funds. The event highlights the Delhi government’s reckless and negligent behavior, as well.

Instructions Issued To Jal Board

In view of the event, Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar was instructed by Water Minister Atishi to block all borewells in the city within 48 hours. Atishi also instructed the chief secretary to launch a prompt investigation into the event and to take “strong and exemplary action” against any officers found to be at fault in her letter to him.

“A really sad occurrence happened in Delhi today (Sunday), where someone fell into the Keshopur Sewerage Treatment Plant’s abandoned borewell. Even though this borewell was located on property that was turned over to Delhi Metro in 2020, it is our duty to investigate whether any mistakes were made by the Delhi Jal Board and to make sure that something similar doesn’t happen in Delhi in the future,” Atishi wrote to the chief secretary.

On the Keshopur borewell incident, Delhi Minister Atishi writes to Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, directing him to conduct a time-bound inquiry into the incident and take strong and exemplary action against any officers found responsible and ensure that all government and private… https://t.co/hT9YlNZ6a1 pic.twitter.com/z8ZPFR86wi — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2024

The Chief Secretary has been instructed concerning the borewell mishap in Keshopur STP: 1. Enquiry to be conducted in case of any lapse on part of DJB and strongest possible action to be taken 2. Welding and sealing of all abandoned borewells across Delhi in 48 hours,” Atishi posted from her X handle.

Highlights Of The Incident

Prior to his death, the victim’s body was found on Sunday at around three o’clock, and his identity was being investigated, according to the Delhi Police.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also stated on his X handle that a comprehensive investigation by the DJB was underway to look for any mistakes or suspicious activity that may have led to the occurrence.

दुःखद सूचना मिली कि बोरवेल में गिरने वाले पुरुष को मृत पाया गया। ईश्वर उनकी आत्मा को शांति दे। मैं NDRF का धन्यवाद करना चाहता हूँ, जिनकी टीम ने 14 घण्टे रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन में हर संभव प्रयास किया। NDRF ने हर मुश्किल की घड़ी में दिल्ली वालों का साथ दिया है। https://t.co/EFFJsVXKDd — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 10, 2024



The circumstances surrounding the person’s fall into the borewell are yet unknown, according to an official. He stated that only after a comprehensive inquiry could a more accurate account of the incident be provided.

After learning of the event, teams from the Delhi Police, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) all contributed to the rescue effort.

(With inputs from ANI)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.