New Delhi: The Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) on Sunday said that the state government had nothing to do with the sedition case against 49 eminent personalities who had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in July, urging him to act against incidents of mob lynching in the country.

Speaking to reporters, DGP Gupteshwar Pandey said that the police have taken cognisance of the matter and the First Information Report (FIR) was filed on the orders of the local Chief Judicial Magistrate’s (CJM) order. He further assured that the investigation will be done as per the order and stressed that there was no reason for anyone to worry or panic.

He added that given how sensitive the matter was, the police would like to finish their investigation sooner rather than later.

In August, Sudhir Kumar Ojha, a local advocate in Muzaffarpur, had moved a local court alleging that the signatories to the letter had, by their act, had ‘tarnished the image of the country and undermined the impressive performance of the Prime Minister’. He also accused them of ‘supporting secessionist tendencies.’ Following this, a local court had directed an inquiry into the matter and ordered the police to submit a report by November 11.

The 49 celebrities, who were signatories to the letter to the Prime Minister, include names like Adoor Gopalakrishnan, Shyam Benegal, Anurag Kashyap, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aparna Sen, Ramachandra Guha etc. Their letter, however, was countered by 61 celebrities who, in their letter to the Prime Minister, questioned ‘selective outrage’ and ‘false narratives’ being peddled by the original signatories.

The Centre, which has come under huge criticism following the registration of sedition case, has defended itself with Union Minister Prakash Javadekar saying that the government has not filed any case against anyone.

However, opposition leaders Congress’ Rahul Gandhi and DMK chief MK Stalin have questioned the government and demanded that the case against the 49 eminent personalities be withdrawn.