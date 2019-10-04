Muzaffarpur: An FIR was lodged in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur on Thursday against Ramchandra Guha, Mani Ratnam and 47 other celebrities who had written an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the growing incidents of mob lynching.

The case was lodged after an order was passed by Chief Judicial Magistrate Surya Kant Tiwari two months ago on a petition filed by local advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha.

Sudhir Kumar Ojha had approached the court alleging that the open letter signed by nearly 49 eminent personalities “tarnished the image of the country and undermined the impressive performance of the Prime Minister and supporting secessionist tendencies”.

“The CJM had passed the order on August 20, accepting my petition upon the receipt of which an FIR was lodged today at the Sadar police station here,” Ojha said.

As per a PTI report, the accused have been booked under various section of the IPC including for sedition, public nuisance, hurting religious feelings and insulting with an intent to provoke breach of peace.

On July 23, Anurag Kashyap, Konkana Sen Sharma, Ramchandra Guha, Mani Ratnam, Ashis Nandy, Shubha Mudgal were among the eminent filmmakers, historians, sociologists, artists who had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing their concerns over growing cases of lynchings and suppression of dissent.

The open letter noted that that ‘Jai Shri Ram’ has become a provocative ‘war cry’ that leads to law and order problems, and many lynchings take place in its name.

“The lynching of Muslims, Dalits and other minorities must be stopped immediately. We were shocked to learn from the NCRB (National Crime Records Bureau) reports that there have been no less than 840 instances of atrocities against Dalits in the year 2016, and a definite decline in the percentage of convictions,” the letter read.

Replying to their concern, 61 other celebrities including Kangana Ranaut, Prasoon Joshi and Madhur Bhandarkar wrote another open letter accusing them of “selective outrage and false narratives.”