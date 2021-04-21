Amritsar: A suspicious pigeon was caught this week near the Pakistan border at Punjab when the bird came flying near a constable on duty at BOP Roranwala. However, it was found out later that the pigeon was carrying a piece of paper tied to its legs. The police have filed an FIR Against the pigeon which is suspected to be from Pakistan. Also Read - Viral Video: Villagers Use a Donkey in This Epic Jugaad to Beat The Heat, Video Will Leave You Amused | Watch

The incident happened on April 17 when the black and white pigeon was caught as it came and sat on the shoulder of constable Neeraj Kumar.

As per the FIR, the constable immediately caught hold of the pigeon and informed the police post commander Ompal Singh, who then scanned the pigeon.

According to a BSF official, the bird came and sat on the shoulder of a jawan on duty at Roranwala border outpost at 6.25 PM on April 17. After the white paper was discovered, it was also found that a Pakistani contact number was wrapped around one of its legs with an adhesive tape. Fearing it to be a ‘spy code’, the police were asked to initiate action.

In a similar manner, another pigeon, which was suspected to be trained in Pakistan for spying, was captured along the International Border in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir in May 2020.