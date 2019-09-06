New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh police has registered an FIR against IAS officer Umesh Pratap Singh in connection with the death of his wife Anita. The FIR was registered after the IAS officer’s brother-in-law Rajeev Singh accused the former of killing his sister (Anita).

Earlier this month, the wife of the IAS officer was killed from bullet injuries. According to police, the incident took place at the IAS officer’s residence, located in the Chinhat police station area.

“We were informed that a woman had sustained bullet injuries and members of her family (husband and son) and a servant took her to a private hospital. From there, they came to the trauma centre of King George Medical University, where she was declared dead,” a police spokesperson had said.

Police had said that the IAS officer Umesh Pratap Singh had informed then that his wife had fired upon herself using a licensed pistol and she was declared dead at the trauma centre.