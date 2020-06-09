New Delhi: After a massive fire broke out at the Baghjan oil well in Assam, state Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday spoke to Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and sought assistance from Indian Air Force to douse the fire. Also Read - Fire Breaks Out at Oil Well in Assam’s Tinsukia, Days After Major Blowout

Talking about the post-fire operation, Sonowal said that teams of police, paramilitary and NDRF forces are present at the spot and are working towards ensuring the safety of the locals in the area.

“Teams of police, paramilitary and NDRF present at the spot and are working towards ensuring the safety of the locals in the area. I have spoken to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh seeking assistance from Indian Air Force to douse the fire,” Sonowal said.

A massive fire broke out in the oil well which has been spewing gas uncontrollably for the last 14 days in Assam’s Tinsukia district. The blaze at the Oil India Ltd’s oil well was so massive that it can be seen from a distance of more than two kilometres.

Three experts from Singaporean firm Alert Disaster Control were at the blowout site and some equipment was being removed when the fire broke out in the afternoon.

However, no casualty or injury has been reported so far from the incident. Firefighters have rushed to the spot and efforts are on to douse it. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

In a series of tweets, the Chief Minister’s Office said Sarabananda Sonowal spoke to Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the phone regarding the incident.

“The CM has already directed to deploy fire and emergency services, army and police officials at the site to control the situation. The CM also directed district admin to ensure safety of people and appealed to local people to not panic,” it said.

A major blowout happened at the oil well, next to the Dibru-Saikhowa National Park, following which gas started flowing out uncontrollably.

In the wake of the incident, the district administration has evacuated thousands of people living nearby due to spouting of natural gas and condensate droplets.