New Delhi: As the fire at the Baghjan oil well in Assam continued to rage for the second consecutive day, state Chief Minister Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday said his administration has successfully evacuated people from the affected area.

Issuing a statement, Sonowal said that experts from Singapore brought by Oil India Limited and Petroleum Ministry are putting their best effort to bring the situation under control.

He further said that Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is monitoring the incident, adding that the fire has come down to a radius of 50 meters.

“The fire has now been confined to an area of 50 meters. Experts believe that they need around 25-28 days to control the situation. We have successfully evacuated people from that area,” he said.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that two firefighters of public sector major OIL were found dead in a wetland abutting the site of a major blaze at its Baghjan well, which has been uncontrollably spewing gas for the last 15 days in Assam’s Tinsukia district.

These firefighters had gone missing after the oil well caught fire and their bodies were recovered by an NDRF team Wednesday morning.

The duo has been identified as Durlov Gogoi and Tikheswar Gohain, both assistant operators of the fire service department of the company.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal of all possible assistance to the victims and to resolve the situation.

Sonowal called up PM Modi and apprised him of the situation arising from the gas blowout and the subsequent fire, a CMO official said.

The well, located adjacent to the Dibru-Saikhowa National Park, has been spouting gas and condensate droplets for the last 15 days, affecting forested areas and human habitations in a radius of one kilometre.

Apart from fire tenders of the OIL, Army, Air Force, IOC and Assam Gas Company are trying to prevent the fire from expanding further.