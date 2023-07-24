Top Recommended Stories

  BREAKING: Fire At Factory In Delhi's Samaypur Badli, Several Injured

BREAKING: Fire At Factory In Delhi’s Samaypur Badli, Several Injured

Preliminary information suggested that four people were injured, they said, adding that further details are awaited.

Updated: July 24, 2023 2:40 PM IST

By PTI

Fire At Factory In Delhi's Samaypur Badli, Several Injured
According to fire officials, information regarding the blaze was received at 11.15 am, following which 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot at Ambe Garden in Samaypur Badli.

New Delhi: Four people were injured in a fire at a factory in northwest Delhi’s Samaypur Badli area on Monday, officials said. According to fire officials, information regarding the blaze was received at 11.15 am, following which 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot at Ambe Garden in Samaypur Badli.

