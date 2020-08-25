New Delhi: Soon after a fire broke out at the Kerala Secretariat, member of the Opposition parties alleged that the incident was a conspiracy to destroy the evidence in connection with gold smuggling case. Also Read - CM Vijayan is Worried, It's Evident: Kerala Congress Stages One-day Fast Over Gold Smuggling Case

On Tuesday evening, a major fire broke out in the protocol department in the North block of the Kerala Secretariat, housing important offices, but the flame was brought under control by the fire and rescue department. Also Read - Kerala: Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple Opens Tomorrow For Devotees, Online Registration Mandatory | Details Here

P Honey, Additional secretary, Housekeeping Cell at the Secretariat, said a short circuit from a computer is suspected to have triggered the blaze, which has been doused. “No important files have been destroyed. They are all safe”, he said. Also Read - Congress Crisis: 4-Member Panel Likely to Assist Sonia Gandhi Till She Remains Party Interim Chief | Key Points

The fire incident at the secretariat happened just a day after the assistant protocol officer MS Harikrishnan was summoned by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the gold smuggling case.

Thiruvananthapuram: BJP and Congress hold protest outside Kerala Secretariat alleging that fire was not an accident and it was a conspiracy to destroy evidence in connection with #GoldSmugglingCase. State BJP President K Surendran detained. https://t.co/nUCY2m4Dl6 pic.twitter.com/n8RN4Evx3i — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2020

Soon after the fire incident, the opposition members, including the BJP and Congress, staged a protest outside the secretariat and alleged that said the fire was a conspiracy to destroy evidence in the gold smuggling case.

Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala demanded a proper investigation in the matter.

“Very important files regarding the gold smuggling case have been completely destroyed. No backup file is available. This is a suspicious case. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is responsible for this,” Ramesh Chennithala said.

State BJP president K Surendran alleged that the files containing details about gold smuggling case, including those sought by NIA and other probe agencies in connection with Minister KT Jaleel were purposefully burnt.

After the protest intensified outside the state secretariat, police used water cannons to disperse protesters from the spot.