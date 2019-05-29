Kolkata: Fire has broken out at Rifle Range Road, Park Circus. Twelve fire tenders are present at the spot, reported ANI.

Local media reported that the fire had engulfed some plywood shops and a bamboo shed. More details are awaited.

Kolkata: Fire breaks out at Rifle Range Road, Park Circus, 12 fire tenders present at the spot. #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/nPqsDYJrlV — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2019



Just a couple of days ago, a resto-bar at Park Street, Olypub, had to be shut indefinitely after a fire broke out at its ground floor kitchen. The fire had started around 5 PM while the ground and mezzanine floor was teeming with customers.

Police suspected leakage in the LPG cylinder pipe had led to the fire.