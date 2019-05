Nagpur: Fire fighting operations were still underway on Friday morning after a fire broke out in Sandesh Dawa Bazaar of Nagpur, due to a short circuit in a medical shop, late on Thursday evening.

No casualties or injuries have been reported yet

This is a developing story and we will add details as we get them.