Watch: Massive Fire Breaks Out At 3-Star Hotel In Varanasi

Local residents asserted that the fire brigade arrived at the scene more than an hour late.

Photo: ANI Twitter

Varanasi: A major fire broke out at a three-star hotel in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi late on Tuesday night, as reported by ANI. No casualties or injuries were reported, but the flames caused severe damage to the property worth crores. The hotel is located at Sri Nagar Colony of the holy city.

Video of the incident shows thick smoke and flames billowing from the hotel as firefighters grappled to contain the blaze. Local residents asserted that the fire brigade arrived at the scene more than an hour late.

Fire tenders rushed to the spot as soon as they got the information and started the operation. The exact reason behind the fire is not yet known and is a matter of investigation.

“Fire tenders are currently at the spot and an operation to douse the fire is on,” officials said.

Further details awaited.

