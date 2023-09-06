By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Watch: Massive Fire Breaks Out At 3-Star Hotel In Varanasi
Local residents asserted that the fire brigade arrived at the scene more than an hour late.
Varanasi: A major fire broke out at a three-star hotel in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi late on Tuesday night, as reported by ANI. No casualties or injuries were reported, but the flames caused severe damage to the property worth crores. The hotel is located at Sri Nagar Colony of the holy city.
Trending Now
Video of the incident shows thick smoke and flames billowing from the hotel as firefighters grappled to contain the blaze. Local residents asserted that the fire brigade arrived at the scene more than an hour late.
You may like to read
Watch Here
Fire tenders rushed to the spot as soon as they got the information and started the operation. The exact reason behind the fire is not yet known and is a matter of investigation.
“Fire tenders are currently at the spot and an operation to douse the fire is on,” officials said.
Further details awaited.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.