Ambala: A major fire has broken out on Friday at Airtel's main server office in Ambala. The main network of Airtel is operated from this office in Ambala. Airtel's network in Haryana has come to a standstill after the fire broke out in the office.

As per latest updates, the fire broke out at the Airtel Company office located in Saha on Ambala Jagadhri National Highway. Reports suggest that the fire broke out around 2 PM. Soon after the information was given to fire brigade, the officials reach the spot to bring the flame under control.

Fire officials present on the spot said that there is no loss of life or property. However, the equipment operating the network has been burnt and the server office has been damaged due to the fire. Because of this, the mobile network has been affected in the area. Mobile and Internet were shut down in the area for long time now. The reasons for the fire were not yet clear.