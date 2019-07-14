Ambala: A fire broke out at Anaj Mandi in Ambala on Sunday afternoon.

Ambala Municipal Corporation Joint Commissioner Satinder Siwach said, “Efforts are on to douse the fire. Around 16 fire tenders are operating now. Short circuit can be the reason behind the fire. An investigation will be done.”

Only yesterday, at least three people died after a fire broke out at a rubber factory in Jhilmil industrial area, news agency ANI reported. To take stock of the situation, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also visited the site.

Twenty-six fire tenders had to be rushed to the spot. After it was reported that five people died in the incident, the fire department issued a clarification saying that the death toll was three and not five.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.