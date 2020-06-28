New Delhi: In another development, a massive fire broke out at a chemical factory in Ghaziabad on Sunday at around 1.50 PM. Also Read - Containment Zones in Ghaziabad: Number of Hotspots Jumps to 279 | Full List Here

As per updates, nearly 10 fire tenders have rushed to the spot to bring the flame under control.

According multiple videos and photos shared on social media, it showed thick smoke billowing out from the factory in the city’s Pandav Nagar area. However, no loss of life has been reported so far.

More details in the matter are awaited.