New Delhi: A fire broke out at a cloth godown in Chandni Chowk area. Seven fire tenders have reached the spot to douse the flame.

The cause of fire has not yet been ascertained.

The incident comes days after 3 people were killed in a massive fire that broke out at a cloth godown in Dabua Colony in Faridabad.

Delhi: Fire breaks out in a cloth godown in Chandni Chowk area. 7 fire tenders present at the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/0n4YsTZZPd — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2019

Earlier last month, five labourers were killed in a massive fire that broke out morning at a cloth godown in a village near Pune.

The labourers were asleep in a room when the fire broke out at around 5 am at the cloth godown in Uruli Devachi village, news agency IANS reported quoting an official of Pune Police (Rural).