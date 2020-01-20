New Delhi: A fire broke out at Delhi Transport Department office at Civil Lines area here on Monday morning, news agency ANI reported. A total of 8 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the flame.

According to Delhi Fire Services, the fire was reported at 8.38 AM on Monday. “The wire was reported at the office of Delhi Transport Department, near Civil Lines Metro Station,” DFS Cheif Atul Garg said.

The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained. Fortunately, there are no reports of any casualty or injuries so far.

Further details awaited.