Fire breaks out at Delhi’s North Block, thick smoke seen, six fire tenders rushed to spot

Fire Breaks Out at Delhi’s North Block: A fire incident was reported on the terrace of North Block on Monday morning, following which thick black smoke was seen billowing into the sky. Fire tenders

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Fire breaks out at Delhi’s North Block, Thick Smoke Seen, six fire tenders rushed to spot | image: ANI

Fire Breaks Out at Delhi’s North Block: A fire incident was reported on the terrace of North Block on Monday morning, following which thick black smoke was seen billowing into the sky. Fire tenders rushed to the scene after receiving the distress call and doused the blaze. No casualties were reported, a Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official said. The North Block houses the Union secretariat and other important government offices.

The Delhi Fire Service team received a directress call at around 11.10 am reporting a fire incident and smoke coming from the building. Firefighters rushed to the site and doused the blaze.

Key Highlights

• Fire broke out on the rooftop of Delhi’s North Block on Monday.

• Six fire tenders rushed to the spot after a distress call.

• Thick black smoke was seen billowing from the building, triggered panic in the area.

• Renovation and welding work was underway on the rooftop when the fire incident was reported.

• The blaze was brought under control and no injuries or casualties were reported.

The fire officials told PTI that internal dismantling work was underway at the structure and may have triggered the fire.

#WATCH | Delhi: The Delhi Fire Department received a call reporting smoke at North Block, following which six fire tenders were rushed to the location. Fire extinguished, some internal dismantling was going on, no casualties reported: Delhi Fire Services https://t.co/wfe6UP9HHe — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2026

Thick black smoke coming out of the Union Secretariat building triggered panic in the area. No injuries or casualties were reported.

A police official informed that a renovation work was underway on the rooftop of the structure, where labourers were present.

Rajya Sabha MP Milind Deora, who was on his way to Parliament, witnessed the smoke and tweeted, “Noticed thick smoke rising from behind North Block while on my way to Parliament. It appears there may be a fire. Hope everyone is safe and emergency services are responding swiftly.”

Noticed thick smoke rising from behind North Block while on my way to Parliament. It appears there may be a fire. Hope everyone is safe and emergency services are responding swiftly. https://t.co/mnUqpWfsWl — Milind Deora | मिलिंद देवरा (@milinddeora) October 26, 2026

“A fire broke out in an AC boiler installed on the rooftop of North Block. Welding work was underway when a sudden short circuit reportedly triggered the fire in one of the AC boilers. The fire has since been brought under control,” the fire department statement read.

Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.