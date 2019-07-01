Lucknow: A fire on Monday broke out at a factory in Noida Special Economy Zone (NSEZ). Fire tenders are present at the spot.

No loss of life or property was reported at the time of filing this report.

The cause of the fire was not immediately ascertained.

More details are awaited.

Noida: Fire breaks out at a factory in Noida Special Economy Zone (NSEZ). Fire tenders present at the spot pic.twitter.com/4yP9oK3QnD — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 1, 2019

In an earlier incident, a fire had broken out at a thermocol factory located in the industrial area of Kasna in Udyog Vihar extension of Greater Noida. At least six fire tenders were rushed to the spot. No casualties were reported. A short circuit at the factory was said to be the likely reason behind this fire.