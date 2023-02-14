Home

News

India

Fire Breaks Out At Furniture Shop In Haryana’s Yamunanagar. Several Fire Tenders Rush To Spot

Fire Breaks Out At Furniture Shop In Haryana’s Yamunanagar. Several Fire Tenders Rush To Spot

Fire Breaks Out At Furniture Shop In Haryana’s Yamunanagar. Several Fire Tenders Rush To Spot

Fire Breaks Out At Furniture Shop In Haryana’s Yamunanagar. Several Fire Tenders Rush To Spot

Gurugram: A major fire on Tuesday broke out at a furniture shop in Haryana’s Yamunanagar. After getting information about the incident, several fire tenders rush to spot to bring the flame under control.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.