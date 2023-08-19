Home

Fire Breaks Out At Garment Storehouse In South Delhi

Eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused around 9 am, the officials said, adding that no injuries were reported.

New Delhi: A fire broke out at a garment warehouse in south Delhi on Saturday morning, officials said.

Information regarding the fire in the warehouse, located on the terrace of a building in South Extension Part-1 here, was received at 5.25 am, they added.

Eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused around 9 am, the officials said, adding that no injuries were reported. The clothes stored in the warehouse got burnt in the blaze, the officials said as per new agency PTI.

The building where the fire broke out comprises a basement, two floors and a terrace, they added.

Further details are awaited.

