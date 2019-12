New Delhi: A massive fire has on Friday broken out at a factory in Ghatkopar in Mumbai, Maharashtra. As per updates, the building in which the fire has broken out is located in Subhash Nagar, Khairani Road, Saki Naka area of Mumbai.

To bring it under control, a total of 15 fire tenders have rushed to the spot. However, the actual reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained. According to police, no casualty has been reported so far in the incident.