New Delhi: A massive fire broke out on Saturday morning at a high-rise apartment building in Navi Mumbai’s sector 44.
According to reports, the fire broke out at 7 AM on the 20th and 21st floors of Nerul Seawoods prompting several fire tenders to be rushed to the area to douse the massive blaze.
Firefighting operations are currently underway at the high-rise. There are no reports of any injury or casualty thus far. The exact cause of the fire, too, is yet to be ascertained.
This is the third fire incident in the last 24 hours. Last night, a fire broke out at a shelter in Saki Naka while another incident took place at Milan Industrial Estate in Kala Chowk.
(This is a developing story. More details awaited)