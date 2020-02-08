New Delhi: A massive fire broke out on Saturday morning at a high-rise apartment building in Navi Mumbai’s sector 44.

According to reports, the fire broke out at 7 AM on the 20th and 21st floors of Nerul Seawoods prompting several fire tenders to be rushed to the area to douse the massive blaze.

Navi Mumbai: Fire breaks out at high-rise apartment building at Sector 44 Nerul Seawoods; Fire tenders present at the spot. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/NIiK8c7kLe — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2020

Firefighting operations are currently underway at the high-rise. There are no reports of any injury or casualty thus far. The exact cause of the fire, too, is yet to be ascertained.

Navi Mumbai: Fire fighting operation underway at high-rise apartment building at Sector 44 Nerul Seawoods. #Maharashtra https://t.co/F4hAHKWJY0 pic.twitter.com/bKpCPlzMQD — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2020

This is the third fire incident in the last 24 hours. Last night, a fire broke out at a shelter in Saki Naka while another incident took place at Milan Industrial Estate in Kala Chowk.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)