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Fire breaks out at New Auto Life Motors workshop near Ghaziabads Rapid Metro station, New Bus Stand, Hindon Dharam Kanta

Fire breaks out at ‘New Auto Life Motors’ workshop near Ghaziabad’s Rapid Metro station, New Bus Stand, Hindon Dharam Kanta

Fire breaks out at 'New Auto Life Motors' workshop near Rapid Metro station, New Bus Stand, Hindon Dharam Kanta. Fire tenders are present at the spot.

Image for representational purposes

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out at Ghaziabad’s ‘New Auto Life Motors’ workshop near Rapid Metro station, New Bus Stand, Hindon Dharam Kanta. Fire tenders are present at the spot. “This morning around 5 am, we received information that there was a fire at the ‘New Auto Life Motors’ workshop on Meerut Road. Immediately, two of our vehicles reached the spot. The fire was completely extinguished in about half an hour. Three vehicles were damaged in the incident. There was no loss of life,” CFO Rahul Kumar said.

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