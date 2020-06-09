New Delhi: In an unfortunate incident, a massive fire broke out at a natural-gas producing well of Oil India Limited (OIL) in Assam on Tuesday. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Plays Classic Theme of Love Story on Piano And Fans Compare Her With Hrithik Roshan

The incident took place at the oil well in Tinsukia district of Assam where the gas was leaking for the last 14 days. As per updates, the fire that broke out this afternoon may spread to other nearby areas.

On May 27, there was a major blowout in the oil well at Baghjan Tinsukia, about 500 kilometres from Guwahati. It has caused major damage to the region's wetlands and biodiversity.