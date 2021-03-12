Faridabad: A major fire on Friday evening broke out in a paint factory in Faridabad, Haryana. As per preliminary reports, no damage or casualties have been reported so far. On receiving a call, various members of the fire department team have rushed to the spot to bring the inferno under control. Also Read - BREAKING: Fire Reported in Chemical Factory in Thane, Firefighting Operation Underway

This is a developing story. More details to follow.