New Delhi: A major fire broke out at a paint factory in Rawabhata industrial area in Raipur on Wednesday. As per updates, five fire tenders have rushed to the spot to bring the flame under control.

In a similar incident, another massive fire had broken out in 2017 at a mobile market in Raipur and five fire-tenders were deployed to douse the flames. The cause of the fire at Ravi Bhavan was due to a short circuit.