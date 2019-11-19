New Delhi: In an unfortunate incident, a major fire broke out at a paper godown in Alipur. As per updates, at least 15 fire tenders rushed to the spot.
So far, no report of casualty has been reported. The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained.
This is a developing story, more details in the matter are awaited.
In July this year, another fire incident was reported in this godwon. Twenty-two fire tenders had immediately rushed to the spot to bring the fire under control. No injuries or casualties was reported from the incident.