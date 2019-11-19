New Delhi: In an unfortunate incident, a major fire broke out at a paper godown in Alipur. As per updates, at least 15 fire tenders rushed to the spot.

Delhi: Fire broke out at a paper godown in Alipur. 15 fire tenders on the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/saGbbZaQ5q — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2019

So far, no report of casualty has been reported. The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained.

This is a developing story, more details in the matter are awaited.

In July this year, another fire incident was reported in this godwon. Twenty-two fire tenders had immediately rushed to the spot to bring the fire under control. No injuries or casualties was reported from the incident.