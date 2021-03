Ahmedabad: A major fire on Friday broke out at a plastic factory in Vatva, Ahmedabad. As per latest updates, over 36 fire tenders have rushed to the spot to bring the flame under control. Fire-fighting operation was underway when the report was filed. This is a developing story, more details are awaited. Also Read - Gujarat: Night Curfew in Ahmedabad From Friday; Malls, Theatres to Remain Closed on Weekends