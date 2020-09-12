New Delhi: A fire broke out at a multi-storey plastic factory building at the Shahjada Bagh area of Inderlok in Delhi on Saturday morning. A total of nine fire tenders were rushed immediately to the spot in north Delhi. The cause of the fire, however, could not be ascertained yet. Also Read - Activist & Arya Samaj Leader Swami Agnivesh Passes Away in Delhi After Suffering From Liver Cirrhosis

"We received a call at 9.20 a.m. and immediately the fire tenders were pressed into action. The building comprised the ground floor plus three storey. No casualties were reported and the fire was brought under control timely," said Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service.

Officials from Sarai Rohilla police station too reached the spot and helped in the rescue work. "A floor in the building was used for storing plastic toys," said a senior police officer.

Fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far.