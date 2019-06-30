New Delhi: A massive fire broke out at a plastic factory in Narela area of national capital on Sunday. 10 fire tenders have been pressed into service to douse the flame. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

The incident comes days after seven people, including two children, were injured as a fire broke out at a general store in Narela. It was suspected that the fire started from one of the electric metres installed in the general store.

The injured were identified as Ayush (8) with 30 per cent burn injuries Vijay (4) with 25 per cent burns.

Other victims identified as Mahesh (16) and Raju Ram (15) sustained minor wounds while Bhagwan Swarup (25) suffered 35 per cent burns. Satpal (22) sustained 40 per cent burn injuries, officials said.