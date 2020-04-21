New Delhi: A major fire on Tuesday broke out at the Rippon Hotel in south Mumbai’s Nagpada area which was being used as a quarantine centre for coronavirus patients. As per updates, two fire tenders have rushed to the spot to bring the fire under control. Also Read - Delhi: Fire at Shelter Home Near Kashmiri Gate, no Casualties so Far

As per media report, a level-II fire broke at the Rippon Hotel on Bellasis Road in Nagpada. However, the fire is confined in the hotel’s lodging room, which was being used as a quarantine centre for COVID-19 patients.

Mumbai fire brigade said that most of the patients have been rescued and the search operation was still going on when this report was filed.