New Delhi: In an unfortunate incident, a major fire broke out at a residential building in Delhi’s Anand Vihar area on Thursday. As per the latest updates, seven fire tenders have rushed to the spot to bring the flame under control. Also Read - Due to Ongoing Heatwave, Delhi's Peak Power Demand Touches Season’s Highest of 5,464 MW

According to police, a call regarding the fire was received at 12.27 PM, following which seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Also Read - Coronavirus Lockdown Likely to be Extended Till June 15, Focus on 11 Major Cities With 70% Cases

Police further updated that the fire engulfed the second floor and a temporary structure on the rooftop of the building. However, it was brought under control at 1.25 PM. There was no report of injury to anyone in the fire. Also Read - Swarm of Locusts Could Head Towards Delhi if Situation Favours; Uttar Pradesh on High Alert