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Fire breaks out at restaurant near South Delhi flyover; elderly woman rescued

A fire broke out at a restaurant near the Kalkaji-Govind Puri flyover in South Delhi on Sunday

Written by: Sumaila Zaman Edited by: Sumaila Zaman
Updated: June 14, 2026, 9:44 AM IST
Fire breaks out at restaurant near South Delhi flyover; elderly woman rescued
Fire breaks out at restaurant near South Delhi flyover; elderly woman rescued (Photo Credit: Screengrab from X@ANI)

New Delhi: In a tragic incident, a fire broke out at a restaurant near the Kalkaji-Govind Puri flyover in South Delhi on Sunday. triggering a major firefighting operation by the Delhi Fire Services (DFS). According to the news agency IANS report, officials stated that an elderly woman was saved and there were no casualties. Meanwhile, the fire was brought under control. A total of nine fire tenders were deployed to the spot. At present, no casualties have been reported so far.

The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) received a call about a reported fire at the Panjabi Tadka Restaurant at approximately 4:45 a.m., located in H-block, which is situated next to the Anjali Jewellers and the Desh Bandhu Gupta College on Kalkaji-Govind Puri Flyover.

Read more: Delhi hotel fire update: Police arrest cook, probe reveals his negligence fuelled deadly blaze

The initial response included six firefighting units comprising two water tenders, three water bowsers and one breathing apparatus support vehicle.

As conditions worsened, many fire fighting resources were added to support the initial response. At approximately 5:05 a.m., fire command issued a “Make-4” message to further escalate responding resources resulting in an overall deployment of nine (9) units, which included three (3) water tenders, four (4) water bombers, one (1) breathing apparatus (BA) support vehicle and one (1) multi-functional vehicle.

This is a breaking news. Further details will be updated.

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About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

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