Fire breaks out at restaurant near South Delhi flyover; elderly woman rescued

A fire broke out at a restaurant near the Kalkaji-Govind Puri flyover in South Delhi on Sunday

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Fire breaks out at restaurant near South Delhi flyover; elderly woman rescued (Photo Credit: Screengrab from X@ANI)

New Delhi: In a tragic incident, a fire broke out at a restaurant near the Kalkaji-Govind Puri flyover in South Delhi on Sunday. triggering a major firefighting operation by the Delhi Fire Services (DFS). According to the news agency IANS report, officials stated that an elderly woman was saved and there were no casualties. Meanwhile, the fire was brought under control. A total of nine fire tenders were deployed to the spot. At present, no casualties have been reported so far.

The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) received a call about a reported fire at the Panjabi Tadka Restaurant at approximately 4:45 a.m., located in H-block, which is situated next to the Anjali Jewellers and the Desh Bandhu Gupta College on Kalkaji-Govind Puri Flyover.

#WATCH | Delhi: On fire outbreak in a restaurant near Desh Bandhu Gupta College, SDM Ved Prakash, says, “I received the call around 5:15 am regarding the incident. There was a restaurant, and a banquet hall was located above it. Six fire tenders arrived, and the situation was… pic.twitter.com/Fb9IUBOTzH — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2026

The initial response included six firefighting units comprising two water tenders, three water bowsers and one breathing apparatus support vehicle.

As conditions worsened, many fire fighting resources were added to support the initial response. At approximately 5:05 a.m., fire command issued a “Make-4” message to further escalate responding resources resulting in an overall deployment of nine (9) units, which included three (3) water tenders, four (4) water bombers, one (1) breathing apparatus (BA) support vehicle and one (1) multi-functional vehicle.

This is a breaking news. Further details will be updated.