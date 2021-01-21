Pune: A fire broke out at Serum Institute of India, Pune today. Smoke was seen billowing from Terminal 1 gate at SII. The area where fire took place is known as Manjari. It is being reported that fire at SII facility occurred in an under-construction building. SII Pune is manufacturing Coronavirus vaccine Covishield. Also Read - Want a Brand New Royal Enfield? Finish This 4 Kg 'Bullet Thali' in An Hour & The Bike Will Be Yours!

At least 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Emergency services have also been pressed into action.

Fire continues to rage at the fourth and fifth floors of SEZ3 building inside Terminal Gate 1 of Serum Institute of India in Pune.

Pune SII facility is at the heart of India’s fight against Coronavirus. Reports, however, suggest that fire took place quite far from the facility where the vaccines are being produced and stored.

Meanwhile, markets took a beating minutes after fire was reported at SII facility in Pune.

This is a developing story and we are awaiting more reports from Pune’s SII facility.

Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at Terminal 1 gate of Serum Institute of India in Pune. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/RnjnNj37ta — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2021

More details are awaited.