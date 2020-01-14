New Delhi: In yet another incident of fire in the national capital, a blaze broke out on Tuesday morning in a footwear manufacturing factory in northwest Delhi’s Lawrence Road.

#Delhi: Fire breaks out at a footwear manufacturing unit at Lawrence Road, 26 fire tenders rushed to the site pic.twitter.com/LMQF2kwnud — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2020

According to news agency ANI, 26 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the fire. There are no reports of any casualty or injuries thus far.

Last month, 43 people were killed when a fire broke out in a factory in north Delhi’s Anaj Mandi. Last February, 17 people, including children were killed, as a massive fire swept through a four-floor hotel in central Delhi’s Karol Bagh.

(This is a developing news story)