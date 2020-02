New Delhi: A massive fire broke out at a warehouse in Bijwasan area of national capital on Friday morning. A total of 14 fire tenders have been pressed into services to douse the flame.

Delhi: Fire broke out at a warehouse in Bijwasan, early morning today. 14 fire tenders at the spot, no injuries so far. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/MJiUNk11vZ — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2020

The reason of the fire is yet to be ascertained. No casualties or injuries have been reported so far.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited