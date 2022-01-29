New Delhi: One COVID patient died after a fire broke out at the Burdwan Medical College and Hospital in West Bengal. The patient was identified as 60-year-old Sandhya Roy, a resident of East Burdwan district, according to a report by India Today.Also Read - COVID Positive Man In Kolkata Donates Body For Medical Research On Infection

Sources said the fire broke out on Saturday morning at the COVID ward in Burdwan Medical College and Hospital. Fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot but the COVID patient succumbed to his injuries in the blaze. The patient's relatives tried to immediately douse the fire but the blaze was controlled an hour later.

Meanwhile, a five-member panel has been formed to look into the matter.