New Delhi: A massive fire fire broke out at a seven-storey commercial-cum-residential building in south Mumbai on Friday. Fire brigade officials have said that several people were feared trapped inside the building.

No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident, till the time of filing this report. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Fire broke out in the building, located near the Masjid Bunder suburban train station around 2 pm, the official said.