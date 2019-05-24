Gujarat: At least 20 people have been killed in a fire that broke out in a four-storeyed commercial complex of Surat, on Friday.

Classes of a coaching institute were being held in the top floor of the building when the fire broke out and trapped several people inside. As many as 18 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has ordered an investigation into the incident. CM has also declared financial help of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of children who died in this incident. Speaking to media outside the hospital where those injured in the fire are admitted, CM Rupani said, “I’m told that due to fire in the staircase, several people jumped from the 4th floor of the building to escape. Have ordered enquiry.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reacted to this incident stating that he is anguished by the tragedy and asked the state government to provide assistance.

Extremely anguished by the fire tragedy in Surat. My thoughts are with bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly. Have asked the Gujarat Government and local authorities to provide all possible assistance to those affected. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 24, 2019

Surat Police Commissioner Satish Kumar Mishra confirmed the death toll and speaking to the media earlier in the day said that more than 50 students were present inside the building at the time of the incident and 20 students have been safely evacuated.

“Students on the fourth and third floor jumped off to the ground to save themselves from fire and smoke. Many have been rescued and sent to the hospital. The operation to douse the fire is on,” said a fire official.

Deeply saddened by the news of Surat fire tragedy. Instructed officials to do needful. My prayers are with all those affected. May those who have been injured recover at the earliest. I pray for the departed souls. Om Shanti. — Vijay Rupani (@vijayrupanibjp) May 24, 2019

The fire has been doused and a probe will reveal the cause of it.