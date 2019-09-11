New Delhi: An AC three-tier coach of the Mumbai Central-Jaipur Express 12955 caught fire at the maintenance yard at 6:03 PM on Wednesday. No casualties or injuries have been reported as the coach was empty.

The Western Railways spokesperson said, “Smoke and fire was noticed in AC 3 tier coach of the rake of 12955 Jaipur Express in Maintenance Yard at Mumbai Central at 18.03 hrs. Fire is controlled. The cause will be ascertained after investigation.”

“Senior Administrative Grade level inquiry team comprising of 4 senior officers of Western Railways has been constituted to ascertain the cause of fire & other details,” he said adding that the train has been rescheduled for 8:50 PM after replacing the affected coach.