Fire Breaks Out In An AC Coach Of Durg-Puri Express in Odisha, No Casualties

The ECoR, in a statement, said smoke was detected in the B3 coach of the train as it reached the Khariar Road station in Odisha on Tursday.

Bhubaneswar: A fire was spotted in an air-conditioned coach of Durg-Puri Express on Thursday in Odisha’s Nuapada district, leaving passengers scared, the East Coast Railway said. No casualties were reported from the incident.

The ECoR, in a statement, said smoke was detected in the B3 coach of the train as it reached the Khariar Road station this evening.

“The brake pads caught fire due to friction and incomplete release of brakes. The fire was confined to brake pads. There was no damage,” the railway said.

The problem was rectified in less than an hour and the train departed the station at 11 pm, it said. The incident created panic among passengers, and most of them rushed out of the train.

It occurred days after one of the worst train tragedies in the country at the Bahanaga Bazar station in Odisha’s Balasore district, which claimed 288 lives and left more than 1,100 people injured after a crash involving Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.