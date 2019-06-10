New Delhi: A fire broke out in D-wing of Shastri Bhawan, which is located in the high security India Gate-Parliament House area on Monday. Seven fire engines were rushed to the spot to control the blaze. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

The building houses ministries of Law, Information and Broadcasting, Corporate Affairs, Chemicals and Petrochemicals and Human Resources Development. Besides offices of several ministers and top bureaucrats, scores of people visit the building and the area daily for official works.

Incidents of minor fires have often been reported at Shastri Bhawan in the past.

Earlier in April, a war of words had triggered between ruling BJP and Congress after fire broke out on the terrace of the six-storeyed building that houses several central government ministries.

Opposition leaders like Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and CPI(M)’s Sitaram Yechury raised allegations that government files were being destroyed, drawing sharp retort from the BJP.

In a tweet, Gandhi said, “Modi ji burning files is not going to save you. Your day of judgement is coming.”

Yechury tweeted: “The fire at Shastri Bhawan, in such a secure place equipped with all fire fighting equipment, raises suspicions. BJP govts before demitting office, after 13 days, 13 months or then in 2004, are always keen to destroy important files (sic).”

Hitting back, Union minister and BJP leader Prakash Javadekar said lies were being peddled by the Congress president.

“Rahul Gandhi ji, stop peddling lies! The fire in Shastri Bhavan has caused no damage to any files. The waste and scrap kept on the top floor caught fire and was extinguished within 30 minutes. Do your homework before casting allegations. One more jhoot of Congress! (sic)” he tweeted.